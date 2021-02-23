Disrespectful! Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill on Kobe Bryant lyric

Vanessa Bryant has criticised rapper Meek Mill over a song that references her late husband, the basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe) contains the lyric: “If I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

Bryant was killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last year.

Addressing Meek Mill on Instagram, Vanessa said the line was “extremely insensitive and disrespectful”.

“I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Monday.

“If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Meek Mill appeared to respond on Twitter, writing: “[Expletive] your feelings”.

“I don’t think we on the same signal y’all… I don’t see what y’all see.”

He subsequently clarified that these tweets were not aimed at Bryant and her family.

“I apologised to her in private earlier today not to the public,” he wrote. “Nothing I say on my [Twitter] page [is] directed to an internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving, change the subject!”

Mill’s song, a collaboration with fellow rapper Lil Baby surfaced online last week.

It is not clear how the track leaked, and it has now been deleted from social media and YouTube.

The rapper initially suggested his lyrics had been misinterpreted.

“Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me,” he wrote. “They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up.'”