Dispute Ends With Man in Hospital, Charges Laid

A dispute between two men in Irish Town, St. Andrew that escalated into a physical confrontation has come to a head with charges being laid against one of the men on the weekend.

Reports from the Irish Town Police are that on Friday, July 01, two men got into a fight in the town square. One of them reportedly used an object to hit the other, who in turn retaliated and chopped his attacker with a machete. The police intervened and the men were taken to hospital, where the chop victim was admitted under police guard. The other man was treated.

During the investigation that followed, it was revealed that the chop victim had earlier been warned by the police after it was reported that he threatened the other man with a firearm. He was therefore charged with the offences of Assault at Common Law, Unlawful Wounding and Illegal Possession of Firearm.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Ryan Richards, a farmer of Red Light district in Irish Town, St. Andrew. His court date is being arranged.

Investigators continue to probe the case as they explore the possibility of charging the other man.