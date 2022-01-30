Dispelling Misinformation A Priority for New Minister

In an effort to dispel misinformation in the public domain, the government will be working to strengthen and promote greater collaboration within its communications network.

This was disclosed by Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, during a meeting with members of staff of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) at JIS Television Department and virtually on Friday (January 28).

Minister Morgan said this is critical as the spread of false information is detrimental to social order.

“In order to maintain our democracy, not just for this government but for the future of the country, we have to build up robust systems to counteract that,” the Minister emphasised.

He said it is therefore essential that communication practitioners, particularly those that operate as part of the state communications system, utilise all avenues available to disseminate accurate information to counter false narratives that are being circulated.

“When you have a situation where so many people are spreading false news, the man who is telling the truth is perceived as the one who is spreading the false news. The people who are giving the facts have to amplify their voice. They have to be consistent, they have to be credible, and they have to be strong,” he said.

He encouraged greater collaboration among state communication practitioners and stressed the need for speedy action in addressing misinformation.

“We have to be more nimble with the sharing of information. You have to be first, and that is how you are going to win in a battle with those who wish to spread fake news; but you also have to be accurate, which means that your systems have to be so efficient and so geared towards the sharing of factual information, that it is almost instinctive after a time…We have to collaborate. We have to share information. It is one government,” Minister Morgan said.

Noting that public consumption of media has changed, he urged practitioners within the state media to embrace recent trends to keep up to date with the evolution of the modern information age. Minister Morgan said it is not just about sharing information but amplifying the message so that as many people as possible can have the facts.