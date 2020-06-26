Disney’s Splash Mountain, criticized for racist roots, getting ‘Princess and the Frog’ makeover

Disney’s Splash Mountain will be getting a much-needed makeover after criticism of its racist roots.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter protests, one of Disney’s best-known attractions at three of its theme parks is being reimagined. The existing theme, inspired by the controversial 1946 film Song of the South, which the company has permanently banned from Disney+ due to its racial depictions, will be redone around the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog, which tells the story of Disney’s first Black princess.

“The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year,” Michael Ramirez, Public Relations Director for Disneyland Resort, said in the announcement.

While there was a petition calling for this change, with more than 21,000 signatures — one the company stayed mum about when reached for comment earlier this month — Disney now says it had already planned to make the change to Princess Tiana and friends. The reconceived attraction will tell the story of what happened after the movie’s famous final kiss and follows Tiana and Louis as they prepare for their first Mardi Gras performance, according to Disney.

“It has been a year or more since we started talking about this particular concept,” Walt Disney Imagineering’s Bob Weis told Disney’s in-house fan site D23.com. “While we’ve explored many new themes in the past, that’s when we really began to hone in on Princess Tiana’s story. That said, Splash Mountain has been the subject of many conversations through the years.”

As for why this is happening now, the word “petition” wasn’t mentioned. Instead Weis said, “There’s no expiration date on great storytelling.” He called Tiana “a modern, courageous and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams while never losing sight of what’s really important. So it’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou.”

Source:Yahoo