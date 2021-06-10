Disgruntled workers at Meadowrest halted burials

All burials at Meadowrest Memorial in St Catherine were ceased today as workers withdrew their services following an overdue wage dispute.

The frustrated workers walked off the job, forcing management to make a prompt decision to suspend all burials for today.

Up to the time of this report, tension was mounting the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens as grieving mourners used their vehicles to line the roadways directing towards the cemetery, as they expressed their frustration. The disappointed families are disheartened about the fact that they are unable to bury their loved ones, due to worker’s action to strike and are hoping that the disgruntled mob will settle soon in order for them to lay their dead to rest.

The bereaved mourners even offered to place their loved ones in the burial space and mix their own concrete as the new COVID-19 protocols outlined that all burials must be completed by 4:00pm and time is running out.

According to the workers they were promised an increase of $300 per day but they alleged that management has reduced that amount to $125. The workers said they currently receive $2,500 per day.

Mckoy’s News will follow up on this story as it develops.

Writer- Natasha Williams