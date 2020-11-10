Disaster in Nine Miles

Nine Miles, Bull Bay, Sr Andrew is one of the communities worst affected by recent flood rains. Nine Miles is not far from where a father and daughter died at Shooters Hill, Seven Miles,  in the first days of the rains.

However huge boulders, small stones, and tons of silt and dirt have been washed into communities and into and through houses, making them almost useless. Here is a video giving you a sense of what has happened to one community in Nine Miles Bull Bay, affected by Chalky River and little streams that just broke out with the recent rains. Watch:

 

