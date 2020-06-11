Disappointment as Big Names Knock Aside Aspiring Artistes for Festival Song

Several entertainers who reside in Montego Bay, St James and sent in entries for the 2020 staging of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Festival song competition are now crying foul.

Some who are most hurt by the JCDC decision to select some well-established artistes are Renis Crawford, Derrick Panther, and George Forbes. Sometime in February of this year, over 50 entrants auditioned at Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, with the hope of making what should have been a top-20 semi-final list. However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the elimination stages were put on hold, with strong whispers, that the JCDC was just going to select from the entrants that they received from the regions.

This week’s advertisement in the print media said well-established artistes such as Buju Banton, Freddy McGregor, Toots, Shugga, Michigan, and the Quartet LUST are a few of the competitors for this year’s staging set for July.

A disappointed Derrick James, who hails from Montego Bay, said he spent over $61,000 to get the rhythm prepared for his entry. “I spent over $61,000 and lost all my working time to get prepared, and rehearse with my partner George Forbes, and was waiting to even get a little musical promotion, only to get the sad news that they won’t use us.” He said big artistes were being put up by the JCDC to block fresh talent from getting a chance to win the Festival Song Contest. “We worked hard to even get a promotion, and no one calls us to say anything, it’s in the paper I saw it, and that’s not nice, it’s like undermining the aspiring artistes.”

James’ creative partner in the competition, George Forbes is also disappointed: “Many people from my community promise to support us in any way, and to get this bad news that we are not selected, is a big embarrassment to us and our fans.”

On the other hand, Renis Crawford, who many called ‘Jah Ranks’, is as upset as his other would-be competitors. “I am very, very disappointed with JCDC who are the organizers for the competition. I spent over $100,000 and to see that I am not selected, is a bad feeling,” Crawford said.