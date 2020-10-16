Disappointed! No Burial Order for Toots Hibbert?

Thursday, October 15 was the day the body of reggae legend Toots Hibbert was to be laid to rest at  Dovecot Memorial Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

However, it was revealed that he was not interred because relatives were unable to find the burial order.

The singer’s body was returned to Perry’s Funeral Home in Spanish Town, where the thanksgiving service was held earlier in the day.

By law, no burial can take place without a burial order. It is not clear when the “Bam Bam” singer will be buried.

Toots, whose real name is Frederick Hibbert, died on September 11 at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew.

He was 77 years old.

Fans have expressed disappointment with how the Reggae Icon’s burial is being handled.

 

 

