Disabled Due To Misdiagnosis

Jamaica News: Forty-nine year (49) old George Gray has had enough. Mr. Gray of Puerto Bello told the McKoy’s New in an interview where he expressed his frustration and disappointment in the Jamaican medical system. One could say that Gray has already gone through his fair share of struggles- growing up without a mother and experiencing the scarcity of his father.

As a child, everyone wants to have their parents around just for love and that support system that a parent should provide. Well, unfortunately, neither ruled in his favor. Seeing his parents were absentees, life was a struggle for him mainly due to his poor family background on his father’s side of the family to which he was living with as a child.

Due to the lack of financial support, education was not an asset for him which included him bouncing from parish to parish to stay with various family members and the frequent changes in school did not help his academic situation.

That’s not all, many days he only had one meal per day, Mr. Gray said “sometimes me haffi go a mi bed when white scall a bite me because me nuh eat no dinner. More while me just haffi drink a jelly and cut two cane and call it a day.” Even though he had a dreadful youth, he commented: “life did rough but me never touch people tings and me never cause problem fi nobody.”

With all that ill-fated his young life entailed he chose better for himself with God beside him.

He worked several different jobs which included him working at a bakery, construction sites, grocery shops, Caribbean Producers from (1995-1999) where he then went on to be a Taxi Driver.

While many persons would have already given up, he did not. He did not have much support system from either friends or family but he had that internal drive which many of us lack. Before he became a taxi driver, he joined a partner and borrowed money to buy a vehicle which at the time was not licensed as a Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) and so he drove that illegally to repay his debt and later upgraded his license to run public transportation.

This was all done from his internal drive to escape his life of poverty. Gray was determined to achieve something from life and he did, he has a son of age 23 and he has built a house that was always his dream as a youth growing up even though it is incomplete. He worked towards getting his Canadian visa also.

This was not all him, but God who he entrusted in seeing he was a member of a seventh day Adventist church of God where he was an active choir member due to his melodious voice.

It’s really sad to say but life has a funny way of knocking us down sometimes when things are just getting on track and George can testify to this. One day of November 2017 at around 10 a.m. Gray came off the road to get his breakfast but had that normal urge to urinate and so he did when he realized that there was blood in his urine.

Gray weighed the matter where he thought of his appointment at the embassy and going to the doctor. He went to the embassy before and was turned down so he thought that if he goes to the doctor then he would be admitted and miss his appointment so he waited three days to go the appointment at the embassy then when he got back went to the doctor the following day.

Now about 7 in the morning, he met in an accident where his vehicle was written off. When he went to the doctor at Cornwall Regional Hospital he told them of the issue regarding his urine and made mention of the accident which had previously occurred along with a fall he got a few days before where he landed on his rear.

The doctors signed a few forms with a few tests he should get, which included a scan, x-ray and an ultrasound which he did. The first scan he did showed blood in the bronchial tubes (tubes that runs to the lungs). He was admitted and being treated at CRH by two sets of doctors: medicine doctor and urologist. After he did the next scan they reported that there was no visible sign of blood in the tubes anymore.

The urologist then told him they will need to do a biopsy to find out why there was blood in his urine and this was done on January 6th 2018 and ever since all hell broke loose and he has been in and out of the hospital from November to December.

The doctor told him there was a mass growing in the tube coming from his left kidney and because the urine has to pass through that tube, it was irritated which led to the blood in his urine. After the biopsy, the head doctor told him the mass was cancer which they will cut him to remove the kidney and the tube.

He was not comfortable with it because of the idea of basically emasculating himself. About two weeks later he went in to do surgery but they first had him for a couple of days without eating because he cannot eat to do a surgery.

Unfortunately for him, it was postponed. After several trips to and from the hospital, and being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, he had to eventually do the surgery at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) in February because of the lock down of CRH. The doctors told him all the cancer was removed and he spent nine days in the hospital.

When he left the hospital he had a problem walking until four months after the surgery he realized walking has come to a halt for him. Very confused, he went back to the doctors to find out why the surgery affected his legs.

He was readmitted to search for the cause of his immobility. His Urologist said that there was an issue regarding his T-10 spine and when he was admitted, later got sicker but during all the medical search, scans were only done on his stomach with the obvious problem being his spine and the doctors told him that they are not sure what made him unable to walk.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars was spent on test and treatment-chemotherapy for a rare cancer found in his spine, but that only made his situation worse. He stopped chemo treatment after a month and got more opinions on his spine which another doctor told him, there was no cancer.

However, the doctors that did the surgery were blatantly dismissive when Gray asked what went wrong.

Answers. That is all Gray seeks. He said he is not looking to sue but just to understand what went so wrong in surgery on his kidney where it has now left him paralyzed. “Mi life a waste sitting around unable to move, I wanna finish my house and do some farming and rare chickens.”

That is all Gray wants, an explanation, an answer because this is no fair way to be treated by the Health system. He is appealing to the Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton to aid in his case because he wants to be on his feet again. He needs all the assistance he can get from any media personnel, he wants his case to be addressed and not just poorly dismissed.

To provide any help with his case, please contact (876) 352-1420 or (876) 353-1389 or reach us via email: [email protected]

News Reporter: Dadrian Forbes

