Dinner in the Sky Jamaica Offers Premiere Dining Experience

A premiere dining experience is heading to Negril, Westmoreland this summer, with the grand opening of Dinner in the Sky Jamaica.
Operated by the company Ksloir in the Sky Limited, with CEO Samantha Ksloir and COO Krystal Ksloir at the helm, Dinner in the Sky Jamaica is the first sky dining restaurant to ever exist in Jamaica, is an all-inclusive offering. Diners will be served a delicious four course gourmet meal and hand-crafted premium cocktails, while enjoying breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea from the air.
“Jamaica is one of the most traveled destinations in the Caribbean; we experienced Dinner in the Sky on vacation, and while enjoying this spectacular and unique dining flight, we said, what better place to have this exhilarating experience than in your home country. From there, we decided to execute the idea,” Samantha explained about its development.
While being offered an extraordinary gastronomic adventure, guests will also enjoy other benefits such as live entertainment, unlimited premium bar, as well as a virtual reality theme park with over seven virtual reality simulations. Transportation will be included from select hotels in Negril and Hanover.
“Our hope is that everyone who comes to Dinner In The Sky Jamaica is satisfied with their experience. We want to assist our customers in all their celebratory events – birthdays, proposals, anniversaries, weddings etc. We are also aiming to be a grand contributor to the tourism sector; we have already received thousands of requests from overseas travelers who have expressed that their sole purpose for booking a plane ticket and visiting Jamaica is to experience Dinner in the Sky Jamaica,” Samantha added.
As diners will be hoisted up to 45 meters high, safety is a top priority. The Dinner in the Sky Jamaica platforms are built in Belgium and are regularly serviced and maintained. All calculations and simulations have been tested by the national safety agency (TUV Rheinland).
Additionally, the company’s long term goal is to be rated the number one dining attraction in Jamaica, and continue to support the local economy and provide more jobs to our community.
Guests can look forward to top tier customer service and a great ambiance, once the experience commences on August 2, 2024. Reservations are available from now and can be made directly through the official website www.ksloirinthesky.com; third party services are not facilitated at this time. Seats are filling up quickly, so book yours now!