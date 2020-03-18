Ding Dong Rejects Calls From Fans To Bring Out A Coronavirus Dance

There will be no new coronavirus dance, at least not from Ding Dong and the Ravers danehall crew. Ding Dong, whose real name is Kemar Christopher Dwaine Ottey has rejected calls from social media fans for him to come up with a dance based around the deadly viral disease.

He has said that he will not bring out a dance about such a serious matter, one which has gripped the world’s attention, infected more than 180, 000 people and killed over 7000.

“This is a serious matter, anuh nothing fi joke bout. This thing yah a affect every sector of society across the world – schools, sports, entertainment,” he said.

Ding Dong

He added: “It a affect yuh, and it nuh care ’bout race, riches or gender. A nuh everything make fi gimmick and joke ’bout. As an artiste, I’m all about the fun, but this is not a fun thing and me coulda never do a dance fi some people siddung and joke and laugh about. Yuh know how much street dance cancel over this thing, how many people livelihood affected? Yuh know how much a my show dem get cancel because no travelling nah gwaan?”

Jamaica now has 12 cases of the Covid-19 virus and their Prime Minister, Andrew Holness has put several measures into place including a shutdown of schools and borders, as the island tries to contain the spread of the disease.

The dancer, who recently launched a Dancehall career, appears to be very genuine and serious in his approach to dealing with the virus.

On his Instagram he posted: “BE AWARE OF THE TIMES……. LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH WITH UR LOVE ONES LIKE NEVER BEFORE AND NOTHING IS WRONG WITH BEING TOO SAFE ……. BLESSINGS AND PROTECTION TO ALL MY IG FOLLOWERS…… THIS TOO SHALL PAST…. #WORLDDING #RC4L.”

A post which his fans have supported and endorsed. One fan said: “You and your family be Blessed and Stay safe out there,” while another said “IT MOST DEFINITELY WILL “ and another added: “Real talk bredda bredda.”

In another post on Instagram, which he posted four days ago and has over 80 000 views, he shares a video clip that jokingly shows how it’s been in studio with strict precautions being implemented. Everyone in the studio is seen wearing masks and one person who enters from outside is sprayed with Lysol.

Ding Dong captioned the video: “PPL THIS MY EVERYDAY LIVING UNTIL THE CORONAVIRUS PASS …….. NAH TEK NUH CHECK MI NUH TRUST NOBODY RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!!!! @dingdongravers @romeichentertainment @slyda_di_wizard @sikes_uptop @supahypeupt @passadonmusic.”

Fans appreciated his humorous take on the situation and added their two cents as well. One fan said: “ big up yourself ding dong we have to sanitize is it update update,” and another also jokingly said: “hand sanitizer hail @dingdongravers.”

Despite this post as the situation seemed to become more serious Ding Dong said: “It’s a serious issue and me can’t joke about it, and Jamaicans shouldn’t joke, either.”

