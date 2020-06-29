Ding Dong Delivers ‘Dust’ On Instagram Only, After Romeich Draws Him Out

Ravers Clavers dancehall pioneer, Ding Dong has delivered in epics vibes after a hoard of requests were shot to the jingle master for a single, that ‘must be entitled, Dust.’

The task was initiated, three days ago, by his manager, Romeich Major in efforts of humoring the public at the onset of the hefty dust clouds from the Saharan Desert that had taken over Kingston city and the rest of the island.

Ding Dong vaguely responded in an Instagram post, tagging Romeich and letting all the followers know that not only had he received the message loud and clear but a suggestive photo led everyone to believe that he would be taking on the challenge.

And so he did…

Just one day later another IG post from Dong surfaced, the caption read, “Watch a chap yah…. “Dust”/ Not a song just Instagram fun…,” with an accompanying video clip of the musician in the studio with the Romeich Entertainment creative team, Khalfani and DJ Scrappy plus others.

From the looks of it, the guys all had fun working overtime to quickly compose the highly anticipated, Dust track.

The video clip starts with Dong squaring-up Romeich muttering, “Romi feel like him get weh, a try draw mi out pon Instagram,” only for the music manager to appear through door within seconds. Boasting his finished product, the Ravers Clavers deejay/dancer then fires up the new Dust track to bring on an excitable burst of dancing inside the tiny studio.

The vibe-filled single starts just as it was made to do, i.e. to repetitively word ‘dust,’ in the intro/chorus … and it goes:

“Dust dust dust dust dust!!!!!…. If yuh count in a Spanish after uno den a dust, dust/ it obvious the bimma lef dem in a dust, it obvious the benz lef dem a dust/ di Wallabees dem haffi fresh, gimme di brush, every day mi dust dem off … suh wi lef dem in a dust.”

Things only got more hyped-up inside in the studio, then an unexpected appearance came from the ShengYeng queen, Shenseea and her son Raj that riled up the guys even more.

