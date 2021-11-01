Diddy & Yung Miami Spark more dating Rumours

Diddy and Yung Miami were spotted enjoying each other’s company on the beach over the weekend, sparking rumours that the two are indeed an item.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the City Girls rapper posted a photo on Instagram of her soaking up the sun under a cabana next to a mystery man on Saturday (October 30).

The guy’s head is facing away from the camera, but Yung Miami appeared to confirm Puff’s identity when she allegedly changed her Instagram caption from “real pretty and sadity” to “real pretty and sadiddy.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com