Diddy & Yung Miami Spark more dating Rumours

Diddy and Yung Miami were spotted enjoying each other’s company on the beach over the weekend, sparking rumours that the two are indeed an item.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the City Girls rapper posted a photo on Instagram of her soaking up the sun under a cabana next to a mystery man on Saturday (October 30).

The guy’s head is facing away from the camera, but Yung Miami appeared to confirm Puff’s identity when she allegedly changed her Instagram caption from “real pretty and sadity” to “real pretty and sadiddy.”