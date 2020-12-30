Diddy gives away cash & gift cards in Miami to Residents In Need

Christmas may be over, but the spirit of giving is still going strong.

Media mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was in Miami on Tuesday to spread some joy for families in need.

‘Diddy‘ helped Miami residents hit by the coronavirus crisis by handing out USD$50.

The rapper also handed out $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products to a huge crowd in Overturn.

Diddy is also working with festival and nightlife organiser Michael Gardner and the local Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success group to help provide rental assistance for families in Miami.

It comes just months after the rapper hosted an online dance-athon, to raise money for healthcare workers in underprivileged areas of the US.

Diddy previously hosted a two-hour town hall meeting on his cable network REVOLT TV, which discussed the effects of COVID-19 on the African-American community.

In October, he also launched his own political party and endorsed Joe Biden in the US presidential election.