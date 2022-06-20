Did the CIA Really Provide Weapons to Dudus Coke?

The 2010 Kingston Unrest stirred up many questions about Jamaica, its crime, and its criminals. Interestingly, the one thing that played one of the largest roles in the Tivoli Incursion seems to be the thing that was forgotten amongst the confusion, although it may have been intentionally buried. This is the American government’s and CIA’s role in training, arming, and giving power to the Shower Posse. What is even more interesting is the thought that after their role, they made the decision to indict Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke. And adding to that, the basis for his indiction- drug and gun trafficking.

The irony in the situation is that from as early as the 70s and 80’s, the CIA had been accused of smuggling guns into Jamaica and facilitating the cocaine trade between the two countries. Christopher Coke’s father, Lester Coke, one of the founders of the Shower Posse, was a political enforcer and bodyguard to Edward Seaga (Jamaican Prime Minister from 1980-1989). The Cold War the US was having with Russia caused the CIA to not want Jamaica to be friendly with communists.

According to “The Dark Alliance”, book by Gary Webb, the CIA station chief in Jamaica began a destabilization program of the opposition, led by Michael Manley, in the late 70s. That plan included assassinations, money for the Jamaican Labour Party (JLP), labour unrest, bribery, and shipping weapons to criminals.

Further evidence that the CIA was working with Jamaica is former CIA agent Philip Agee’s statement, “the CIA was using the JLP as its instrument in the campaign against the Michael Manley government, I’d say most of the violence was coming from the JLP, and behind them was the CIA in terms of getting weapons in and getting money in.”

Cecil Connor, associate of Lester Coke, claimed he was trained by the CIA to fight political wars for the JLP through killing and spying. He claimed he stuffed ballot boxes and intimidated people to vote for the JLP.

Lester Coke was also accused of working with the CIA. In his biography of Bob Marley, “Catch A Fire”, Timothy White speculated that Lester participated in the attempted assassination of Bob Marley lec by JLP enforcer Carl “Byah” Mitchell. Other authors have made similar speculations. Marley’s manager Don Taylor claims that one of Marley’s attackers was captured and admitted that the CIA had agreed to pay him in cocaine and guns to kill Marley.

Many people believe that Lester Coke’s death was an assassination to stop him from revealing his secret dealings with the CIA, JLP, and criminal activity. He was burned to death in his jail cell while awaiting extradition to the United States.

The CIA tried to destabilize the Jamaican government in the 1970s by creating a group of criminals who dealt in drug dealing, gun-running, and politics through the cocaine trade. They would eventually become more powerful than the politicians they were connected to. This effort destabilized Jamaica for the next 40 years.

It is difficult to decipher the truth about the CIA’s role in Jamaica’s drug game. If the allegations are true, that means the CIA turned on Jamaica amidst their involvement in providing guns, trafficking cocaine and training criminals. That also means they held a heavy hand in the society Jamaica is today. On the surface, it is comforting to believe that the CIA is just an intelligence agency that protects people rather than facilitate criminals.