Diamond League Releases New Provisional 2020 Calendar

The Wanda Diamond League on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, has announced a shortened, the provisional calendar for this year in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

In recent weeks, the Diamond League has been forced to suspend a number of its meetings as a result of the health and logistical concerns brought about by the global COVID 19

In the provisional calendar, there will be no point system, no overall league winners this year and the final in Zurich will not be held. The new calendar will begin with the Monaco meeting on August 14 and continue through until mid-October to adapt the season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The last meeting of the season will be held on October 17 in China with the venue to be announced later.

The originally 14-leg competition has been cut to 11 meetings. Apart from the Diamond League final due to be staged from September 9 to 11, the Rabat and London meetings will also be cancelled.

The 2020 Diamond League series had been planned to start on April 17 in Doha but was forced to suspend a number of its meetings as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc across the world.

World Athletics stated that “the uncertainty over future government restrictions and timings in the different host countries require flexibility and adaptability on the part of meeting organisers when planning, staging and offering competition opportunities to athletes.”

Each meeting organiser will review and announce the format of their competition and which disciplines are included two months before the event takes place so they can work with the prevailing conditions set by their governments.

This two-month window will also help to give athletes time to prepare mentally, stay motivated and adjust training for competition.

The new provisional dates for Diamond League events in 2020 are as follows:

August:

14 Monaco

16 Gateshead

23 Stockholm

September:

2 Lausanne

4 Brussels

6 Paris (tbc)

17 Rome/Naples

19 Shanghai

October:

4 Eugene

9 Doha

17-second meeting in China (venue tba)

The following events have been cancelled: Rabat (31 May, suspended in March), London (scheduled for 4 July) and Zurich (9-11 September). The latter would have been staged as the Wanda Diamond League Final.

Due to the extraordinary situation in 2020 and the restructuring of the entire season, Zurich has been granted by the General Assembly of Diamond League the right to stage the finals in 2021 and 2022. This was possible after Eugene gave consent for the final of 2022 – previously awarded to them – to be shifted by one year to 2023.