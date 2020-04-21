Dexta Daps Will Remain In Jail For Another Week

Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps will remain in police custody for at least another week after he was arrested 12 days ago. The entertainer, who has not been charged, has been detained since April 8 under the State of Emergency (SoE) that is in effect in the St Andrew South Police Division in Jamaica.

Daps’ attorneys, Peter Champagnie QC and Kemar Robinson, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning for a scheduled hearing, according to the Jamaica Observer.

Their application seeking Daps’ release was denied.

The singer, whose real name is Louis Grandison, maintains his innocence, saying through his lawyer “I have not done anything to be incarcerated”.

Dexta Daps

Champagnie says he will again seek the release of Dexta Daps at a hearing next week with tribunal for the St Andrew South Police Division SoE.

He told the STAR, “Myself and , who appears alongside me in the matter, are moving speedily to have the matter heard before a tribunal with a view to have him released. We are hoping that by next week they will be able to accommodate us. He maintains his innocence and he’s anxious to have his matter heard before the tribunal.”

According to the police, the popular deejay and several other people were brought in for questioning with regard to gang-related activities in the St Andrew South area.

Videos of the arrest went viral on social media as the Grandison was led away in handcuffs by several armed cops in Seaview Gardens community, a West Kingston community where he lives.

The South St. Andrew area in Jamaica has been under a SOE since January 1 to combat murders that were skyrocketting in the communities. PM Andrew Holness in declaring the SOE noted that the main cause of death in the area is “gangs, dons and guns,” as it recorded 94 murders in 2019.

Daps is known for popular songs like Leader and No Underwear.
Source: Dancehallmag

