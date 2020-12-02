Dexta Daps ‘Vent’ debuts on Billboard

Dancehall Artiste Dexta Daps’ Vent’ album has entered the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, debuting at number 10.

Vent was released in July.

It features collaborations with Beenie Man, Spice, Ikaya, Chronic Law and Blakmann. The set contains the hit Breaking News as well as the current chart-topping single Call Me If.

Elsewhere on the chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 47 weeks in the number one spot with Legend, while Best of Shaggy by Shaggy, World on Fire by Stick Figure, Set in Stone by Stick Figure, and Greatest Hits by UB40 hold down numbers two,three, four, and five, respectively.

Fixtape by Popcaan is firm at six, while Dutty Rock by Sean Paul inches up to seven.

