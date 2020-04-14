Dexta Daps to Return to Court April 20

The case involving Dancehall Artiste Dexta Daps was heard in court today, where his lead attorney QC Peter Champagnie sought to get his client released on bail.

However, the judge pushed the hearing until  Monday, April 20th, when the artiste is set to make his next court appearance.

Peter Champagnie QC tells us more.

Dexta Daps was taken into custody last Wednesday.

According to the police, Dexta Daps and several other people were brought in last Wednesday afternoon for questioning with regard to gang-related activities in the St Andrew South area.

