Dexta Daps taken into police custody

Dexta Daps Says Spice Caused The Worse Day Of His Life
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Popular dancehall artiste Louis Grandison, more popularly known as Dexta Daps, was taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron told OBSERVER ONLINE that Grandison was picked up in the Seaview Gardens community about 3:30 pm.

Cameron said Grandison’s arrest is in connection with ongoing investigations into shootings and gang activities in southern St Andrew area.

A 14-second video has been circulating on social media with Grandison being escorted in handcuffs by police officers.

Kasey Williams

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....