Dexta Daps Released After Three Weeks In Jail

Dancehall artiste Dexta Daps has finally been released after spending over three weeks in police custody.

The singer’s attorney, Peter Champagnie, says he was released from the Hunt’s Bay Police Station this afternoon where he had been held under the State of Emergency (SoE) that is in effect in the St Andrew South Police Division in Jamaica.

Champagnie said no formal charges were laid against his client, whose real name is Louis Grandison.

Daps’ release comes a day before Champagnie was scheduled to appear before an emergency tribunal for the police division to seek the deejay’s freedom. An application to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court seeking Daps’ release had been denied on April 20.

Head of the St. Andrew division, Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron had revealed that the artiste was among several people held in connection with ongoing investigations into shootings and gang-related activities in the area.

Daps last week maintained his innocence, saying through his lawyer “I have not done anything to be incarcerated”.

Videos of the Dexta’s April 8 arrest went viral on social media as the Grandison was led away in handcuffs by several armed cops in Seaview Gardens community, a West Kingston community where he resides.

