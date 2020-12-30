Dexta Daps celebrates 1m Instagram followers

Dexta Daps was down one Instagram follower after announcing he had reached the 1 million follower mark.

The Call me if Singer was in a jubilant mood after realizing he had reached the 1 million follower milestone.

The mood was however dampened after an Instagram fan unfollowed the Entertainer leaving him with 9 hundred and 99 thousand, 9 hundred and 99 followers.

The Entertainer’s fans sprang into action quickly highlighting the drop in numbers, however, minutes later the Singers follower count went back to 1 million.

In celebrating the milestone, Dexta posted a photograph on his official Instagram with a caption expressing his gratitude to his fans for the achievement.