Dexta Daps celebrates 1m Instagram followers
Dexta Daps was down one Instagram follower after announcing he had reached the 1 million follower mark.
The Call me if Singer was in a jubilant mood after realizing he had reached the 1 million follower milestone.
The mood was however dampened after an Instagram fan unfollowed the Entertainer leaving him with 9 hundred and 99 thousand, 9 hundred and 99 followers.
The Entertainer’s fans sprang into action quickly highlighting the drop in numbers, however, minutes later the Singers follower count went back to 1 million.
In celebrating the milestone, Dexta posted a photograph on his official Instagram with a caption expressing his gratitude to his fans for the achievement.
