Detectives Confiscate Consignment Of Cocaine Worth Sh100 Million In Mombasa

Police in Mombasa have confiscated cocaine estimated to be worth over Sh.100 million from a house in Utange, Mombasa County.

 The consignment, some that had been packaged ready for market, was seized following a tip-off to police.

 A female suspect identified as Nuru Murshid Mahfud, 29, was arrested in an operation carried out by sleuths from the Transnational Organized Crimes and Anti Narcotics units.

 The sleuths have yet to determine whether the drug, which was carefully packaged in 35 sachets and concealed in suitcases, was intended for local consumption or was on its way to another location, according to the DCI.

 Police said the search for the woman’s accomplices is ongoing, and that samples of the narcotics had been sent to experts at the Chemistry and Toxicology units based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, for more tests on the highly addictive drug.

This is the biggest recovery yet in as many months.

