Desha Ravers Survives Horrible Car Crash

Fashion guru and popular dancehall choreographer, Deshagaye “Desha Ravers” Davis, eldest child of dancehall artiste Moses “Beenie Man” Davis survived a horrible car crash last Saturday evening (May 2).

The shocking news sent the internet into a frenzy leaving fans of the dance icon in limbo, as uncertainty arose of the outcome and circumstances of the event.

Reassuring the public of her well being, in an emotional Instagram post, the Ravers Clavers clan member says God has other plans for her and she is immensely grateful to be able to continue her journey and to have had the opportunity to recount the traumatic ordeal.

“God nuh done wid me yet, so it’s definitely not my time thank God I’m alive and well, and even more grateful that everyone in the car with me is ok and home and safe,” she shared in an Instagram caption with her 300 thousand plus followers.

Often, prominent personalities are taken for granted that they are unable to realize the love they have around them, and how unthinkable it would be if their invaluable contributions to our livelihood would come to an end. Desha expressed her thankfulness while acknowledging the outpouring of love she has been receiving.

“Also, grateful that my daughter was not with me. I’m just very grateful for life and that I can post this cause it could have been way worse yuh zeet to my family, friends and my IG family. I really appreciate all the txt messages and calls I now know that I have mad love out there especially from people I wasn’t expecting it from, thank you so much,” an emotional Desha said.

Just a little over two months ago, the dancer took to social media to share with her virtual family of her latest achievement, a brand new second-hand silver Honda fit car.

Though nothing spanky and high end, Desha was praised for encouraging other young and emerging dancers to become financially responsible and to work hard for what they want in life.

Since the release of her post, fans and affluent personalities have since then sent a wave of throbbing empathy and love aimed at the young powerhouse.

Sprint icon and dancehall producer, Usain Bolt commented with the thankful emoji as a way to showcase his support.

Dancehall’s princess, Shenseea was among the hundreds of concerned and supportive users who commented, “Happy u ok”.

Comedian and recording artiste, Bella Blair commented “Omg sis I’m so happy you are ok! Stay safe and continue to be blessed. God watches over his children.” While pop culture musician, Lila Iké commented, “ Jah love yuh”.

