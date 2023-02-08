Deputy Commissioner Says Man Charged with Murder of British National is Linked to Other Murders

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, announced on Tuesday that the man who has been charged with January 2 murder of British tourist, Sean Patterson, had been linked to other murders.
The accused man 23-year-old Javaughn Brown of Baillieston in Clarendon, is said to have also been deported from England some time ago after spending time in prison.
He allegedly shot Patterson to death at a guest house in Bogue Hill, St James shortly after they returned from a stage show in St Mary.
Bailey said he is also linked to a Double and single murders in Kingston Central, for which he was also charged.