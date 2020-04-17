Depression Led to Deadly Attack in St. Mary Rural Community

Latest Jamaica News, St Mary (McKoy’s News): The residents of the affected community have indicated that the man who killed a two-year-old girl by slashing her throat, and injured another child and an elderly man in the same manner in Barker district, St Mary on Wednesday, had become extremely despondent after being recently laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man, 39-year-old Romeo Henry, a chef of Barker district near to Gayle in the parish, was also killed by an angry mob in retaliation for the unprovoked attacks on the children and the senior citizen.

The deceased child has been identified as two-year-old Mickayla Cox of a Kingston address.

The child’s five-year-old sister and a 67-year-old man remain hospitalized as a result of the injuries they sustained.

The residents of the rural St Mary community, are stating that Henry had been employed as a chef at a hotel on the north coast, but due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry, he was laid off from the resort.

They revealed that since being laid off he started to fall into depression and started showing symptoms. He began sitting and talking to himself as well as staring in space—however, the residents stated that they did not take it seriously because they never believed it would push him this far.

It is being suggested that on the day of the attack, Henry walked up to a man, who was at a shop playing domino, and placed a knife that his neck and slashed it, then, he ran off. The other men who were there did not immediately give chase as they attended to the injured man.

It was after an uproar occurred, which revealed that Henry had slashed the two children’s throats, a mob was formed which apprehended Henry and killed him.

The police were summoned and removed his body to the morgue. They also revealed that they were made aware of Henry’s state of mind.

An autopsy is scheduled for a later date.