Jamaica News: The Department of Correctional Services is now announcing that effective Monday, March 16, all external visits to the facilities will be suspended for two weeks.

The department says this is an effort to decrease the likelihood of the spread of the coronavirus within correctional facilities islandwide.

During this period, the public will not be allowed to take food or care packages to correctional centers.

Although Probation Aftercare Offices are still operational, walk-in visits to these locations are also suspended.

At the end of the two weeks, the suspensions will be subject to further review.