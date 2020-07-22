Denyque Promises Her Collab With Shaneil Muir Will Be ‘Fire’

Dancehall songstress Denyque has teamed up with fellow artiste, Shaneil Muir, for a new collaborative effort that Denyque promises will be “fire.”

The Make Me Believe You singer spoke about the new song with YouTube channel FaceVU, hosted by Jerry McDonald on July 20. She also talked a bit about what she’s been up to since she took a bit of a hiatus from Dancehall about four years ago.

The two songbirds previously worked together in 2016, when Muir co-wrote Denyque’s hit Proud Wifey on Good Good Productions’ Success Riddim. Evan Powell, popularly known as Zum, heads the production company.

Good Good signed both Muir and Denyque earlier this month. Manager Sasha Bling told the STAR, “I think Zum has always wanted to sign Denyque and Shaneil. The two worked with him back in 2016 and maintained a really good relationship since then. They have both matured a lot since then and we think now is the time to come together as a team.”

Denyque is very excited about their new collab. “The song is fire. I think it’s not only gonna get people talking, I think it’s gonna be an anthem. I think people are gonna love it and I just can’t wait for the world to hear what we have in store, what I have in store, and what the team has in store,” she said in the interview with FaceVU.

Both ladies have significant accomplishments under their belt already.

Muir recorded her first single, Proud Side Chick, for Good Good Productions, after she qualified for the Top 10 in the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall contest in 2016. That show no longer exists.

Her hit single, Yamabella, made waves when it was released last month, and touted her values and ethics as well as how she responsibly maintains her assets.

Denyque is now ready after her break to try and once again rule the airwaves. She explained that she needed the break to rejuvenate her career as she felt she had lost her identity in the business.

“I just felt like I stopped knowing who I was… For the first time, I was confused about who I was, what the message I wanted to portray in my music, and I started wanting to do music based on the notion that it was what everybody else wanted to hear and not what I wanted to sing.”

I thought that was a bad place to be in so I’m like you know what, let me take a couple steps back, see what else life has for me because you know when you tunnel vision on something you forget everything else and two-twos mi blink and I’m 50, I ain’t got no man, I ain’t got no kids and I’m like I don’t want that,” she continued.

Shaneil Muir, who is in Florida under quarantine spoke with FaceVU as well, on July 15, and said that her journey into music and sustaining a career has been hard work but that she’s enjoyed it so far.

She also described Denyque as a sister, indicating that the two share a strong relationship. She added that she’s been working hard on creating dubs and focusing on making good music.

Denyque, in her interview, explained that she took time off to learn more about other aspects of media, like television, but eventually realized like Muir that music is her passion.

“I branched out into TV, I branched out into endorsements and then I realized that I had started to become a brand which is fine cause I remember when I just started out in music I did say that music would have been the platform to fulfill all my other goals so it’s like everything was manifesting. God was putting everything in place,” she said.

She added that she couldn’t explain what prompted her to return to Dancehall. “I don’t know, something inside me just flipped like, yeah I’m ready now.”

The two are very talented on their own so fans should expect a hit whenever the collab is released.

