Demi Lovato says fiancé Max Ehrich’s thirsty Selena Gomez comments are fake

Demi Lovato is on the defensive after screenshots that appeared to show her fiancé Max Ehrich lusting over Selena Gomez and other pop stars surfaced online.

In several snapshots posted by Twitter user @onlyforeverddl, Ehrich, 29, is seen commenting thirsty messages on posts by Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus.

“MARRY ME NOW,” he allegedly commented on an Instagram Live video of Gomez. Another photo shows “The Young and the Restless” star allegedly commenting, “My wife,” on an Instagram of Grande.

The fan account added, “#MaxEhrichIsOverParty max ehrich is a creep that has tried to get famous women’s attention for years (especially selena gomez) he is a clout chaser and was even commenting on many other women’s posts a few days before he got with his fiancé, demi lovato.”

And the Instagram account @Popfaction posted a video of Ehrich allegedly saying, “You guys keep asking, yes, I have a giant crush on Selena Gomez. It’s true, yes.”

But Lovato, 28, slammed the screen grabs as “doctored” and “fake” on her Instagram Story on Sunday night.

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” Lovato wrote.

She also added that people should be more focused on more serious matters than celebrity drama.

“Secondly, don’t y’all have more important s–t to write about in 2020??? I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven’t been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT,” she wrote, adding, “But then I stop and think.. it’s hella rude but damn.. I get it. And I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s–t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

Lovato concluded by urging her fans to grow up and face reality.

“So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please,” she said.

Lovato and Ehrich got engaged in June after only a few months of dating.

Meanwhile, Lovato confirmed that she was no longer friends with Gomez in April.

Source: Page Six