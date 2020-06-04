Demarco Sings ‘Homage’ To Beenie Man & Bounty Killer

In the wake of the Beenie Bounty Verzuz showdown held Saturday, May 23, Demarco expresses ‘special honor and respect’ in his new single entitled Homage, dedicated to the two hailed veterans of the dancehall.

Like many other others, he too would have enjoyed the lyrically sound and friendly veteran clash. But who could have thought that he would have chosen to demonstrate his utmost respect and regard for two the celebrated dancehall icons (Beenie Man and Bounty Killer) in song?

Collin Demar ‘Demarco’ Edwards is known to most as a selector, music producer, songwriter, and performer. He has dropped hits such as, Duppy Know Ah Who Fi Frighten, on the Shoot Out Riddim, Fallen Soldiers, True Friend and Show It (So Sexy), No Walla, and a slew more.

Released May 26, 2020, and produced by ‘Attomatic’ Records / Hemton Music Homage is a tribute to the contribution and positive impact both artistes have had on the music and the people. Inspired by Beenie and Bounty’s effortless impact, the ‘Till My Time Come’ artiste holds nothing back to give us insight as to how these greats of the genre have influenced his professional development and life in general.

Beenie Man & Bounty Killer

Zeroing in on his personal experience, Demarco sings his loyalty and respect to two of dancehall’s greatest proponents. In a very relaxed way, he reminisces on various attributes of each artiste and how they have impacted his journey, from his days as a child to a current star in the industry. He is particularly grateful for their work, ethic and drive to be the best at their craft, and has vowed to emulate their success.

The I Love My Life singer also gives a nod to the many other ghetto youths who have benefited from their industry and benevolence.

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer can rest assured that they will never be disrespected by this deejay, and if any issues arise, the matter will be addressed accordingly, because of what they mean to him as a person and professional artiste.

As the success of the (camaraderie filled) clash between the once rivals spread internationally, Homage is expected to theme-song the current dancehall story and remain a hit for a while longer. Already the song has amassed north of 136,600 views on YouTube.

Listen to it below.

Source: Dancehallmag