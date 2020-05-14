Delroy Lawrence Missing, from Kingston

Fifty-year-old Delroy Lawrence, taxi operator of Renfield Avenue, Kingston 20 has been missing since Monday, May 11.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that Lawrence was last seen at a taxi stand in Bayfarm Road in the parish. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Delroy Lawrence is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at 876-924-1421-2, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.