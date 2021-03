Dancehall artiste and producer Delly Ranx is set to release his seventh studio album.

The 14-track project, titled ‘Big Time’, will be released in May via by his Pure Music Production label.

Collaborations on the album include the title track which features Spragga Benz, while Bugle appears on Real Friends and Stacious is featured on Another Place.

Delly Ranx’s last full length project was the 2018 release Weed Market.