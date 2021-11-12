Deliveryman Shot and Killed in St Andrew

The St Andrew police have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a motorcycle deliveryman at the intersection of Shorton Drive and Molynes Road, in the parish on Thursday, November 11.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Damique Mullings, also of St Andrew.

Reports by the police are that about 11::00 am, Mullings was riding his motorcycle along a section of the roadway when he was ambushed and shot from the motorcycle.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Mullings was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say over the past weeks a number of incidents have taken place in the vicinity of where Mullings was killed.