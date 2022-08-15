Deliveryman Charged for Killing Father and Son in Clarendon

Twenty-nine-year-old Rohan Pitter, a deliveryman of Tavares Gardens, Kingston 11 has been charged with the April 2022 killing of a father and son in Hayesfield, Clarendon.

The deceased are; 46-year-old Thomas James Snr, and 8-year-old Thomas James Jnr.

Reports are that about 7:45 p.m., James was inside his shop along with his son, when Pitter

allegedly entered and opened gunfire hitting them. The police were summoned and they were

taken to hospital. James Jnr was pronounced dead on arrival while James Snr succumbed to his

injuries on Friday, June 17.

Pitter was subsequently arrested following intense investigations. He was pointed out during an

identification parade, and charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.