Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrates birthday in mom Lisa Rinna’s vintage swimsuit

That’s one haute hand-me-down.

Delilah Belle Hamlin celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, posing on Instagram in a zebra-striped Norma Kamali swimsuit from her mother Lisa Rinna’s closet.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s eldest daughter shared similar snaps of herself in the strapless cutout style two weeks ago, with 56-year-old Rinna commenting, “My @normakamali vintage suit has never looked better.”

Hamlin previously told Page Six Style that Rinna introduced her to archival designer finds early on. “My mom knows a lot about how to wear vintage with current trends,” she said. “You can never go wrong with a nice piece of vintage!”

Stars including Paris Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, Rickey Thompson and fashion designer Phillip Lim all flocked to the comments to wish the model a happy birthday, while Rinna shared a separate post in her daughter’s honor.

“We are so proud of you and the Woman you’ve become,” the “RHOBH” fave wrote.

“Keep shining your light! You are a beautiful, empathetic, funny, strong willed, soul that we are so lucky to get to share this thing called life with!!! I love you to the Moon and back! May all of your dreams come true my love!”

Source: Page Six