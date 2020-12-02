Delays expected along the Friendship roadway in St. James

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that, over the next ten days,  motorists may experience periodic delays as they traverse a section of the main road from Montego Bay to Johns Hall, St. James. Repair works are to to be undertaken on the section of roadway leading to the intersection of the roads to the Hurlock and Friendship communities. The works have become necessary due to damage caused to the corridor by recent flood rains.

The NWA says the works involves, drain cleaning and the reshaping of the roadway.  This is a temporary measure aimed at improving the road surface, while plans are finalized to effect more permanent repairs. Significant damage was recently done to the section of road by persistent rainfall. The area now accounts for significant delays for persons using the corridor.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warnings and intructions of flag persons.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

