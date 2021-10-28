“Dego” Murdered in Manchester

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon

One man was shot and killed, and another shot and injured, by armed men in Manchester, on Tuesday, October 26.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Chinnard Campbell, otherwise called ‘Dego’, of Little Hampton, Broadleaf in Manchester.

The other man who was also shot and injured in the incident, remains at hospital in stable condition.

Reports by the Manchester police are that, Campbell and the other victim were having a conversation with a group of men, when they were ambushed by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting all two victims before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, Campbell and the other victim were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the other man admitted.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com