“Dego” Murdered in Manchester

One man was shot and killed, and another shot and injured, by armed men in Manchester, on Tuesday, October 26.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Chinnard Campbell, otherwise called ‘Dego’, of Little Hampton, Broadleaf in Manchester.

The other man who was also shot and injured in the incident, remains at hospital in stable condition.

Reports by the Manchester police are that, Campbell and the other victim were having a conversation with a group of men, when they were ambushed by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting all two victims before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, Campbell and the other victim were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the other man admitted.