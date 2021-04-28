Defending champion Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Defending Madrid Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic will not defend his title which starts on Sunday, May 2, as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The Serb, 33-year-old was stunned last weekend by Russian world number 28 Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals of the Serbia Open and earlier this month lost to Britain’s Dan Evans in Monte Carlo.

The year’s edition of the Madrid Open event was cancelled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means 2019 winner Djokovic is still the last champion at the event.

The Serb won his 18th Grand Slam title in February with victory at the Australian Open.

Djokovic is still expected to feature at next month’s Rome Masters and Belgrade Open in the lead up to the clay-court major in Paris, which begins on May 30.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....