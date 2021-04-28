Defending champion Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

Defending Madrid Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic will not defend his title which starts on Sunday, May 2, as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The Serb, 33-year-old was stunned last weekend by Russian world number 28 Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals of the Serbia Open and earlier this month lost to Britain’s Dan Evans in Monte Carlo.

The year’s edition of the Madrid Open event was cancelled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means 2019 winner Djokovic is still the last champion at the event.

The Serb won his 18th Grand Slam title in February with victory at the Australian Open.

Djokovic is still expected to feature at next month’s Rome Masters and Belgrade Open in the lead up to the clay-court major in Paris, which begins on May 30.