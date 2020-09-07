Defending champion Barbados Tridents defeated Jamaica Tallawahs

De­fend­ing cham­pi­ons, the Bar­ba­dos Tri­dents, left their best per­for­mance for last as they de­feat­ed the Ja­maica Tallawahs in their fi­nal match of the Hero Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba, on Sat­ur­day, September 5, 2020.

Jermaine Blackwood and Andre Russell hit half-centuries but their efforts weren’t enough as the Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the Barbados Tridents.

Batting first after winning the toss at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, the Tallawahs led by Blackwood (74 from 59 balls) and Russell (54 from 28 balls) made 161 for four off their allotted 20 overs. The Tridents responded with 165 for three to win the match with eight balls remaining.

The victory means that the Tridents, which failed to reach the final four, finished the tournament on a high. With the Tallawahs now confirmed in fourth, they will play runaway leaders Trinbago Knight Riders in the semi-finals. It was the fifth defeat from nine matches for the Tallawah.