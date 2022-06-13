Decorate Spaces In National Colours For ‘Jamiaca 60’

Decorate Spaces In National Colours For ‘Jamiaca 60’
Decorate Spaces In National Colours For ‘Jamiaca 60’

Jamaicans are being encouraged to join the Spirit of Independence campaign by decorating their spaces in the national colours for the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the call while making her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, recently.

These spaces include businesses, government offices, town centres, churches, community centres, and other public places.

“Wear the black, green and gold with pride. Wear it bold. Show your creativity as we celebrate the greatest little island in the world,” Ms. Grange urged.

She noted that prizes will be awarded for the best decorated spaces in the national colours.

Jamaica’s 60th Independence anniversary year-long celebrations are being observed under the theme ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.

 

WRITTEN BY: CHRIS PATTERSON

SOURCE: JIS news

Lyrically Badd – Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com