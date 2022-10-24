Decomposed Body of Restaurant Worker Found in St Ann Motel

October 24, 2022

The body of a man who worked at the well-known restaurant Sharkies Seafood Restaurant in St. Ann was discovered in a motel in Runaway Bay in the parish.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Rushane Clarke of a Spicy Hill, Trelawny address.

Clarke’s partially decomposed body was discovered with a pillow placed over his head and his hands bound on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Clarke did not report to work on Saturday or Sunday after leaving on Friday evening. The body was discovered during checks of his room at the motel where he stays for work.

The police were contacted, and the deceased was taken to the morgue.
Investigation continues.

