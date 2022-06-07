Decomposed Body of Missing Taxi Operator Found in St Catherine

The decomposing body of a man suspected to be a missing taxi driver was discovered in bushes in Old Harbour, St Catherine yesterday (June 6).

He has been identified as Noel Barrett, 50, also known as Dave of a Spanish Town in St Catherine.

According to reports, police were called to an area near the Old Harbour Road roundabout about 4:30 p.m. today after passersby discovered a body in the bushes.

Barrett’s Toyota Probox car was also discovered scrapped near Eltham Park in Spanish Town, according to the police.

 

