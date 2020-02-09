Decomposed Body of Missing St Elizabeth Man Found in Kitchen

The decomposed body of a man who was reported missing from his home in Black River, St Elizabeth, on Monday, February 2, was discovered at his home on Saturday, February 8.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Chadwick Knight, labourer of Black River.

Reports by the Black River police are that about 10:35 a.m., residents complained that they smell a foul odour and made checks in the surroundings.

After carrying out a search in the vicinity of Knight’s home, the residents stumbled upon his body which was seen in a vast state of decomposition, in an outside kitchen.

The police were summoned and the scene processed, followed by which the body was removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.