Decomposed Body of Missing Man Found in Swamp, in St Thomas

Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): The St Thomas police say they are awaiting a post-mortem examination result to determine the cause of death, of a man who was reported missing from his home in Prospect Village, on Saturday, January 4, and whose body was discovered in a swamp along Blue Mahoe Close on Tuesday.

The investigators say they will not be releasing the assumed identity of the deceased, until they have confirmed it is actually him.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 a.m., on Tuesday, a resident stumbled upon the male decomposed body, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen in a vast state of decomposition, so it was unable to recognize the victim.

Family members of the 27-year-old man who went missing on Saturday, said they believed the body is that of their loved one, because they have identified him by his clothing.