Decomposed Body of Missing Clarendon Man Found in Bushes

The decomposed body of a man who went missing from his home in Lodgie Green, Clarendon since last Thursday, was discovered in bushes in the area on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Devantee Pryce, otherwise called ‘ Ants Man ‘ , a labourer of the same address.
Reports are that about 8:00am, residents living in Sanguinetti community smell a foul odor coming from a section of the area and went to investigate.
They stumbled upon the decomposing body of the now deceased and summoned the police.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
