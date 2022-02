Decomposed Body of Fisherman Found in St Ann

The decomposing body of 25-year-old Orlando Taylor, a fisherman of Mount Edgecombe, Runaway Bay, St Ann, was discovered in the water at Flavas Beach, Runaway Bay in St Ann, on Wednesday, February 9.

Reports from the St Ann Police are that about 8:20am, persons on the beach stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

On their arrival, the body was removed from the water and transported to the morgue for post mortem examination.