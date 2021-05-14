Decomposed Body Missing Community Member Found in Shallow Grave in St Catherine

Police personnel attached to the Guamoboa Vale Station, in St Catherine, are awaiting a post mortem examination result, to determine the identity of a male decomposed which was discovered in a shallow grave, in Byles district, St Catherine, on Thursday afternoon, of May 13.

Invesrigators say, it is suspected that the remains are those of Lloyd Grant, a male community member who went missing from his home in early April.

Reports are that at about 2:00 pm, members of a search team were combing a section of a forestry area, nearing Kitson Town, in search of Grant, when they stumbled upon the shallow grave.

The residents summoned the police, and upon the arrival of the lawmen, the scene was processed, and the remains removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.