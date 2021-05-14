Decomposed Body Missing Community Member Found in Shallow Grave in St Catherine

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Police personnel attached to the Guamoboa Vale Station, in St Catherine, are awaiting a post mortem examination result, to determine the identity of a male decomposed which was discovered in a shallow grave, in Byles district, St Catherine, on Thursday afternoon, of May 13.

Invesrigators say, it is suspected that the remains are those of Lloyd Grant, a male community member who went missing from his home in early April.

Reports are that at about 2:00 pm, members of a search team were combing a section of a forestry area, nearing Kitson Town, in search of Grant, when they stumbled upon the shallow grave.

The residents summoned the police, and upon the arrival of the lawmen, the scene was processed, and the remains removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....