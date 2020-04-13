Decision On Schools To Be Made Before Break Ends

Jamaica News: Before the Easter school break ends, Jamaicans will know whether schools will be reopened and also whether the school year will be extended.

The nation will also be informed of what decisions have been taken regarding the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination.

During a virtual press conference from Jamaica House on Wednesday (April 8), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, reiterated that schools will remain closed until April 22.

“Every educational institution as defined in the Education Act shall remain closed until the 22nd day of April 2020… . As usual, we will give you enough advance notice of our decision to reopen or to close [school],” he said.

Mr. Holness said that Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, will be present at the next press briefing to relay information about the decisions pertaining to the extension of the school term and PEP.

The closure of public schools was among the early decisions taken by the Government as part of measures to contain and control the spread of the coronavirus (C0VID-19).

Schools were ordered closed for two weeks from March 13 and this has since been further extended to April 22.

