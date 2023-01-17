Decapitated Body Found in Spanish Town, St Catherine

The Spanish Town police have arrested a suspect, following the murder of a man whose body was found with the head severed, along Salt Pond Road in St Catherine.
The authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.
Residents reportedly discovered the man’s body and alerted the police at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
As word of the horrible discovery spread, residents lit the home of a man they believe to be the culprit.
Police later arrested the suspect, who was not in the house when it was set ablaze.