Death of Six Year Old Boy Under Investigation

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of 6-year-old Oshane Banton, whose body was found in Lionel Town, Clarendon on Saturday, November 14.

Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., relatives raised an alarm when Oshane could not be found at home. They reportedly informed the Lionel Town Police, who subsequently organized a search with the support of the community. The search team found Oshane’s body about 5:30 p.m. floating in the water at a sewage plant in the community.

Detectives are awaiting the outcome of a post mortem to determine the next steps in the investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the Lionel Town Police at 876-986-3233 or 876-986-3207 or the nearest police station.

 

